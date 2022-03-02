Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. 483,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522,670. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

