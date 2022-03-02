Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NOVT opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
