Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

