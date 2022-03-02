Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $83.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

