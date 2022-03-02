Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NXU remained flat at $$11.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,813,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. Novus Capital Co. II has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.