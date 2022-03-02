Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.58

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 214938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,707 shares of company stock valued at $55,037,303 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

