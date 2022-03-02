Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 17,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,306. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

