NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NVE by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 139.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

