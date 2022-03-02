Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 18,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

