Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.56%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

