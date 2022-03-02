Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSBC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.