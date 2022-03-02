ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.