ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

ONTF has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,900,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $650.25 million and a P/E ratio of -75.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

