ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ON24 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of ONTF opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

