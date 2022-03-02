Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$83.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Onex has a 1-year low of C$72.98 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.46.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

