OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 90.88 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.49. The firm has a market cap of £67.75 million and a PE ratio of 29.31. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($114,048.03).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

