Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

PUBM opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,244 shares of company stock worth $4,775,328. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.