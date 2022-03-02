Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 654,366 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 512,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

