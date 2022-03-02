Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

