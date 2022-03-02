Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.
Origin Materials stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 397,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $16,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Origin Materials by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
