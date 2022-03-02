Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 32,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 654,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,550 shares of company stock valued at $860,349 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 420,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $7,244,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

