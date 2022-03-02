Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Kerry A. Galvin Acquires 6,550 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE OEC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
