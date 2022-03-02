Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Kerry A. Galvin Acquires 6,550 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OEC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

