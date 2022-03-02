Orix (LON:IX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Orix (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Orix stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Orix has a one year low of GBX 76 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 78 ($1.05).
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.