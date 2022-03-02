Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 106.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

