Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.85

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.85 and last traded at C$56.19, with a volume of 447510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.42 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.33%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

