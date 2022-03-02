Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

