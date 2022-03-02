Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 2782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

PTVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

