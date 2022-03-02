Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High at $583.48

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $583.48 and last traded at $577.97, with a volume of 18758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

