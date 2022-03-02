Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will post sales of $450.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.42 million and the lowest is $417.15 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

