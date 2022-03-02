Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$32.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$26.52 and a 12 month high of C$43.95.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,805.57. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.