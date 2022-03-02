Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,470,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

