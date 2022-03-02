Park Lawn Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.88.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

