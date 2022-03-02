Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 369,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

