Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,817 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

