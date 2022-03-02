Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

