Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

