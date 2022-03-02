Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

