Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 79.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

