Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.47%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.