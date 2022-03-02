PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after buying an additional 202,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

