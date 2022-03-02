PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 2765097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,730. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

