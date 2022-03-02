PDC Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,285 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 814% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $69.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,730. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

