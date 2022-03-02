Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $203,575. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,888,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

