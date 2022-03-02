Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

PBA stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -148.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

