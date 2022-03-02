Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PBA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.
Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.37.
Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
