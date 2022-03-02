Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 36.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

