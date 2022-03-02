PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

PEP opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

