Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.47

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.67. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

