Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.47

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.67. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.
About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
