Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

