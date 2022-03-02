Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 89,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

