Piper Sandler Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
RVLV stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
